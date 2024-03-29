After Falling -0.43% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI)?

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s traded shares stood at 51146.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply an increase of 9.43% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The SAI share’s 52-week high remains $7.40, putting it -537.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $27.65M, with an average of 52940.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 185.81K shares over the past 3 months.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

After registering a 9.43% upside in the last session, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2000, jumping 9.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.43%, and 5.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.52%. Short interest in SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) saw shorts transact 53340.0 shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SAI.TECH Global Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

SAI.TECH Global Corporation insiders hold 54.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.21% of the shares at 0.45% float percentage. In total, 0.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 41782.0 shares (or 0.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58076.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 25260.0 shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $35111.0.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF holds roughly 38051.0 shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38051.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7507.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 11710.0.