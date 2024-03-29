After A Decline Of -441.38% From The High, Can Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) Recover Quickly?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF)’s traded shares stood at 81359.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.29, to imply a decrease of -6.42% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The STAF share’s 52-week high remains $1.57, putting it -441.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $2.26M, with an average of 62100.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 88.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

After registering a -6.42% downside in the last session, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3160, dropping -6.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.38%, and -21.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.71%. Short interest in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) saw shorts transact 73210.0 shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Staffing 360 Solutions Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) shares are -55.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.17% against -15.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.40% this quarter before jumping 82.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $63.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.91 million.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc has its next earnings report out between May 20 and May 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc insiders hold 19.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.97% of the shares at 4.92% float percentage. In total, 3.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 3.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72715.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 30990.0 shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $8984.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 30990.0 shares. This is just over 0.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8984.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14201.0, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about 4116.0.