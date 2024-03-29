After A Decline Of -119.78% From The High, Can Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) Recover Quickly?

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.37, to imply an increase of 5.64% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The MINM share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -119.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 90.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $18.92M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

After registering a 5.64% upside in the last session, Minim Inc (MINM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.49, jumping 5.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.99%, and 63.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 223.35%. Short interest in Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Minim Inc (MINM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.3 million and $12.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.30% before dropping -10.60% in the following quarter.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc has its next earnings report out between June 18 and June 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Minim Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Minim Inc insiders hold 107.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.36% of the shares at -47.83% float percentage. In total, 3.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27881.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.

