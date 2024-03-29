African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAGR)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply an increase of 0.77% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The AAGR share’s 52-week high remains $11.39, putting it -2820.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $22.74M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 320.59K shares over the past 3 months.

African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAGR) trade information

After registering a 0.77% upside in the last session, African Agriculture Holdings Inc (AAGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4430, jumping 0.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.70%, and -44.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.56%. Short interest in African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAGR) saw shorts transact 0.82 million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

AAGR Dividends

African Agriculture Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. African Agriculture Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAGR)’s Major holders

African Agriculture Holdings Inc insiders hold 53.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.30% of the shares at 61.43% float percentage. In total, 28.30% institutions holds shares in the company.