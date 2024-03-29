Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Down -28.49% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s traded shares stood at 83747.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.33, to imply a decrease of -5.00% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ADIL share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -952.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $2.21M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

After registering a -5.00% downside in the last session, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1100, dropping -5.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.22%, and -17.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.49%. Short interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 72.40% this quarter before jumping 82.90% for the next one.

ADIL Dividends

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 9.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.91% of the shares at 17.64% float percentage. In total, 15.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Manchester Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48098.0 shares (or 3.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10014.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 8134.0 shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1693.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 8134.0 shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1693.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2915.0, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 766.0.