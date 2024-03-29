Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRV) Drops -101.26% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.15, to imply an increase of 10.60% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The ACRV share’s 52-week high remains $14.39, putting it -101.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.19. The company has a valuation of $158.66M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 74.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) trade information

After registering a 10.60% upside in the last session, Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.31, jumping 10.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.95%, and 59.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.33%. Short interest in Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 5.15 days time to cover.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acrivon Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) shares are -27.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.21% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.80% this quarter before falling -36.20% for the next one.

ACRV Dividends

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acrivon Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV)’s Major holders

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 24.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.33% of the shares at 93.08% float percentage. In total, 70.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 4.81 million shares (or 21.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 3.01 million shares, or about 13.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $21.51 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 1.57 million.