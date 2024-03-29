Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ACHL): Can A Stock Be Up 40.61% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 5.04% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ACHL share’s 52-week high remains $1.76, putting it -40.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $50.98M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 753.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

After registering a 5.04% upside in the last session, Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3200, jumping 5.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.57%, and -20.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.61%. Short interest in Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) saw shorts transact 68900.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) shares are 35.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.48% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 77.00% this quarter before falling -27.30% for the next one.

ACHL Dividends

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR insiders hold 5.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.42% of the shares at 56.67% float percentage. In total, 53.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Syncona Portfolio Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.09 million shares (or 27.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 2.56 million shares, or about 6.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.42 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 21590.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21590.0