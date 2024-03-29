A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. At $0.58: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply a decrease of -3.12% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AZ share’s 52-week high remains $3.04, putting it -424.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $24.03M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 85.77K shares over the past 3 months.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) trade information

After registering a -3.12% downside in the last session, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7590, dropping -3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.96%, and -48.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.43%. Short interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) saw shorts transact 48080.0 shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.43 million and $3.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 204.90% before jumping 0.30% in the following quarter.

AZ Dividends

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)’s Major holders

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. insiders hold 37.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.17% of the shares at 6.65% float percentage. In total, 4.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shay Capital LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.25 million shares (or 3.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with 0.24 million shares, or about 0.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 16314.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9514.0