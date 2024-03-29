A Look At Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ZURA): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ZURA)’s traded shares stood at 0.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.57, to imply an increase of 10.78% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The ZURA share’s 52-week high remains $18.93, putting it -636.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $112.03M, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 278.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ZURA) trade information

After registering a 10.78% upside in the last session, Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.08, jumping 10.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.07%, and -31.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.97%. Short interest in Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ZURA) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 3.99 days time to cover.

Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zura Bio Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) shares are -61.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,123.81% against 12.70%.

ZURA Dividends

Zura Bio Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zura Bio Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ZURA)’s Major holders

Zura Bio Ltd insiders hold 57.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.92% of the shares at 109.21% float percentage. In total, 45.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Great Point Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.29 million shares (or 7.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with 2.85 million shares, or about 6.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $23.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 1.15 million.