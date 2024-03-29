A Look At SU Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUGP): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

SU Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUGP)’s traded shares stood at 85252.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.72, to imply a decrease of -9.93% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The SUGP share’s 52-week high remains $5.86, putting it -115.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.20. The company has a valuation of $36.04M, with an average of 66500.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 527.47K shares over the past 3 months.

SU Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUGP) trade information

After registering a -9.93% downside in the last session, SU Group Holdings Ltd. (SUGP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.14, dropping -9.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.53%, and -17.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.00%. Short interest in SU Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUGP) saw shorts transact 51660.0 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

SUGP Dividends

SU Group Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SU Group Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SU Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUGP)’s Major holders

SU Group Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 72.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.