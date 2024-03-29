A Look At Ainos Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply a decrease of -3.39% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The AIMD share’s 52-week high remains $6.10, putting it -435.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $6.78M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) trade information

After registering a -3.39% downside in the last session, Ainos Inc (AIMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3300, dropping -3.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.24%, and 29.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.39%. Short interest in Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) saw shorts transact 91110.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

AIMD Dividends

Ainos Inc has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ainos Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD)’s Major holders

Ainos Inc insiders hold 54.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.32% of the shares at 0.71% float percentage. In total, 0.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 30200.0 shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20539.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 10844.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7375.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 9831.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6686.0