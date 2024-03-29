5E Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: FEAM) Down Almost -32.66% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

5E Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ:FEAM)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.34. The FEAM share’s 52-week high remains $6.18, putting it -361.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $84.81M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 209.64K shares over the past 3 months.

5E Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ:FEAM) trade information

5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3900. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.51%, and -32.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.96%. Short interest in 5E Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ:FEAM) saw shorts transact 4.04 million shares and set a 18.02 days time to cover.

5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 5E Advanced Materials Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM) shares are -46.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.71% against 8.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.70% this quarter before jumping 21.70% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.2 million.

FEAM Dividends

5E Advanced Materials Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 5E Advanced Materials Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

5E Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ:FEAM)’s Major holders

5E Advanced Materials Inc insiders hold 20.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.86% of the shares at 27.63% float percentage. In total, 21.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.62 million shares (or 4.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.76 million shares, or about 2.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.36 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.04 million shares. This is just over 1.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.97 million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 1.29 million.