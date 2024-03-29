1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) Has Recovered 48.28% So Far, But Another -8225.12% Loss Is Possible.

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.03, to imply an increase of 4.10% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The EFSH share’s 52-week high remains $169.00, putting it -8225.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $5.56M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 255.07K shares over the past 3 months.

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) trade information

After registering a 4.10% upside in the last session, 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.7500, jumping 4.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.73%, and -17.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.55%. Short interest in 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) saw shorts transact 75540.0 shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

EFSH Dividends

1847 Holdings LLC has its next earnings report out between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 1847 Holdings LLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH)’s Major holders

1847 Holdings LLC insiders hold 7.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.48% of the shares at 0.52% float percentage. In total, 0.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 9782.0 shares (or 1.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19857.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 4542.0 shares, or about 0.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $9220.0.