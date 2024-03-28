Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB): Is This The Time To Buy?

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.19, to imply an increase of 1.50% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The ZLAB share’s 52-week high remains $40.42, putting it -149.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.82. The company has a valuation of $1.60B, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 656.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

After registering a 1.50% upside in the last session, Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.87, jumping 1.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.93%, and -28.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.76%. Short interest in Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw shorts transact 4.06 million shares and set a 5.66 days time to cover.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zai Lab Limited ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) shares are -35.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.43% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -76.50% this quarter before jumping 32.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $74.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $86.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $64.97 million and $70.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.20% before jumping 22.00% in the following quarter.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited ADR has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zai Lab Limited ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Zai Lab Limited ADR insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.65% of the shares at 45.49% float percentage. In total, 44.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.22 million shares (or 5.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $144.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 3.69 million shares, or about 3.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $102.23 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3.1 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 85.9 million.