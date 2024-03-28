Why Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.49, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The RIO share’s 52-week high remains $75.09, putting it -18.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.27. The company has a valuation of $79.50B, with an average of 2.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the latest session, Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 64.18, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.01%, and -0.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.74%. Short interest in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) saw shorts transact 6.73 million shares and set a 1.93 days time to cover.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rio Tinto plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) shares are 1.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.48% against 16.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 5.21% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.30% annually.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto plc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 4.35, with the share yield ticking at 6.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Rio Tinto plc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.46% of the shares at 11.46% float percentage. In total, 11.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 24.84 million shares (or 1.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 16.02 million shares, or about 1.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.02 billion.

We also have Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund holds roughly 9.73 million shares. This is just over 0.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $618.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.31 million, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 400.54 million.