Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV): Is This The Time To Buy?

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.19, to imply a decrease of -4.07% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The VIAV share’s 52-week high remains $11.65, putting it -26.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.26. The company has a valuation of $2.05B, with an average of 1.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) trade information

After registering a -4.07% downside in the latest session, Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.91, dropping -4.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.89%, and -2.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.74%. Short interest in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) saw shorts transact 6.44 million shares and set a 2.98 days time to cover.

Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viavi Solutions Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) shares are 2.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.91% against 17.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.50% this quarter before jumping 10.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $249.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $262.43 million.

VIAV Dividends

Viavi Solutions Inc has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viavi Solutions Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s Major holders

Viavi Solutions Inc insiders hold 1.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.68% of the shares at 98.00% float percentage. In total, 96.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 36.2 million shares (or 16.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $333.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 28.74 million shares, or about 12.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $264.55 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 15.12 million shares. This is just over 6.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $139.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.36 million, or 3.76% of the shares, all valued at about 76.97 million.