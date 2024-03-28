Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT): How Can A Stock Be Up 22.42% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.09, to imply an increase of 6.43% or $2.0 in intraday trading. The VRNT share’s 52-week high remains $40.28, putting it -21.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.41. The company has a valuation of $2.09B, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 486.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) trade information

After registering a 6.43% upside in the latest session, Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.48, jumping 6.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.72%, and 4.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.42%. Short interest in Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw shorts transact 1.5 million shares and set a 3.78 days time to cover.

Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verint Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) shares are 40.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.03% against 13.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.10% this quarter before jumping 20.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $228.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $224.2 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.59% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 5.45% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.95% annually.

VRNT Dividends

Verint Systems, Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 05 and June 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verint Systems, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s Major holders

Verint Systems, Inc. insiders hold 1.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.54% of the shares at 99.29% float percentage. In total, 97.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 7.18 million shares (or 11.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $235.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.81 million shares, or about 9.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $190.15 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds roughly 2.21 million shares. This is just over 3.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.96 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 64.25 million.