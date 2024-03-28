Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM): Can A Stock Be Up 23.44% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.45, to imply an increase of 1.86% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The TCOM share’s 52-week high remains $47.44, putting it -6.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.70. The company has a valuation of $29.34B, with an average of 3.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

After registering a 1.86% upside in the latest session, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.44, jumping 1.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.51%, and -0.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.44%. Short interest in Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw shorts transact 9.38 million shares and set a 2.28 days time to cover.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trip.com Group Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) shares are 25.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.03% against 10.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.20% this quarter before falling -4.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.8 billion.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between June 05 and June 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.38% of the shares at 37.39% float percentage. In total, 37.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 38.4 million shares (or 5.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.71 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 25.09 million shares, or about 3.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.12 billion.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 14.73 million shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $655.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.63 million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about 517.35 million.