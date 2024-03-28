This Week’s 5.81% Gain In eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) Taught Us Something New

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.01, to imply an increase of 3.30% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The EXPI share’s 52-week high remains $25.39, putting it -153.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.91. The company has a valuation of $1.55B, with an average of 1.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

After registering a 3.30% upside in the last session, eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.25, jumping 3.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.81%, and -18.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.50%. Short interest in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw shorts transact 19.02 million shares and set a 18.11 days time to cover.

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -700.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $905.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.32 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $861.22 million and $1.23 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.20% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.32% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -37.19% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. eXp World Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

eXp World Holdings Inc insiders hold 49.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.54% of the shares at 70.55% float percentage. In total, 35.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.85 million shares (or 19.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $240.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.42 million shares, or about 18.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $231.69 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.17 million shares. This is just over 8.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.14 million, or 5.15% of the shares, all valued at about 78.35 million.