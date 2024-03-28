This Week’s 4.80% Gain In Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL) Taught Us Something New

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s traded shares stood at 1.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $153.27, to imply an increase of 5.67% or $8.23 in intraday trading. The EL share’s 52-week high remains $260.46, putting it -69.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $102.22. The company has a valuation of $54.94B, with an average of 2.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE:EL) trade information

After registering a 5.67% upside in the latest session, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 153.10, jumping 5.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.80%, and 4.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.80%. Short interest in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE:EL) saw shorts transact 5.89 million shares and set a 2.53 days time to cover.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) shares are 9.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.55% against -5.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $3.91 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.11 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.12% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -35.17% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.13% annually.

EL Dividends

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.64, with the share yield ticking at 1.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Major holders

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.52% of the shares at 91.95% float percentage. In total, 91.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 19.44 million shares (or 8.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.62 million shares, or about 6.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.25 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.94 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.68 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 871.83 million.