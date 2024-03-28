This Is A Time To Invest In ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.16, to imply a decrease of -0.54% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The ZTO share’s 52-week high remains $30.05, putting it -42.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.90. The company has a valuation of $12.66B, with an average of 6.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

After registering a -0.54% downside in the latest session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.55, dropping -0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.38%, and 10.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.59%. Short interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) saw shorts transact 16.75 million shares and set a 3.53 days time to cover.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) shares are -12.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.58% against -3.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.90% this quarter before jumping 4.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.49 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.25 billion and $1.36 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.40% before jumping 9.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.36% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 15.76% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.80% annually.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.00, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR insiders hold 4.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.52% of the shares at 45.52% float percentage. In total, 43.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 37.25 million shares (or 6.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $790.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.11 million shares, or about 3.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $426.54 million.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 36.8 million shares. This is just over 6.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $780.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.49 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 116.53 million.