This Is A Time To Build A Position In Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ: DTST)

Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ:DTST)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.73, to imply a decrease of -25.04% or -$1.91 in intraday trading. The DTST share’s 52-week high remains $7.65, putting it -33.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $39.29M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 120.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ:DTST) trade information

After registering a -25.04% downside in the latest session, Data Storage Corp (DTST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.65, dropping -25.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.05%, and 31.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.85%. Short interest in Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ:DTST) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.

Data Storage Corp (DTST) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.00% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.42 million and $5.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.40% before jumping 5.60% in the following quarter.

DTST Dividends

Data Storage Corp has its next earnings report out on March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Data Storage Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ:DTST)’s Major holders

Data Storage Corp insiders hold 40.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.26% of the shares at 15.43% float percentage. In total, 9.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 4.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.11 million shares, or about 1.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.65 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Data Storage Corp (DTST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 64393.0 shares. This is just over 0.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45382.0, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 0.27 million.