Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) Down -10.57% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU)’s traded shares stood at 8.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.91, to imply an increase of 1.34% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The TU share’s 52-week high remains $21.34, putting it -34.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.47. The company has a valuation of $23.35B, with an average of 3.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) trade information

After registering a 1.34% upside in the last session, Telus Corp. (TU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.77, jumping 1.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.67%, and -10.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.57%. Short interest in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) saw shorts transact 19.31 million shares and set a 8.42 days time to cover.

Telus Corp. (TU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Telus Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Telus Corp. (TU) shares are -4.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.43% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.00% this quarter before jumping 28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.75 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.75 billion and $3.62 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.10% before jumping 3.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.12% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 9.51% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.30% annually.

TU Dividends

Telus Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telus Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.09, with the share yield ticking at 6.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU)’s Major holders

Telus Corp. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.31% of the shares at 56.32% float percentage. In total, 56.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 157.51 million shares (or 10.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.51 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 61.99 million shares, or about 4.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $986.24 million.

We also have Income Fund of America Inc and Capital Income Builder, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Telus Corp. (TU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Income Fund of America Inc holds roughly 11.12 million shares. This is just over 0.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $176.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.55 million, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about 120.13 million.