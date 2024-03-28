Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Down -33.27% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares stood at 26.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.10, to imply an increase of 16.13% or $1.82 in intraday trading. The RUN share’s 52-week high remains $23.85, putting it -82.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.43. The company has a valuation of $2.88B, with an average of 14.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

After registering a 16.13% upside in the last session, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.22, jumping 16.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.11%, and 10.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.27%. Short interest in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) saw shorts transact 41.76 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunrun Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sunrun Inc (RUN) shares are 4.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.13% against 7.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 59.80% this quarter before falling -228.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $480.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $556.37 million.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunrun Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc insiders hold 2.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.81% of the shares at 108.66% float percentage. In total, 105.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.74 million shares (or 15.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $584.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 19.28 million shares, or about 8.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $344.32 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunrun Inc (RUN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 6.79 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.36 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 113.53 million.