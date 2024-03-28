Stock Of EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Jumped By 16.96 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s traded shares stood at 4.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.92, to imply an increase of 1.64% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The EBAY share’s 52-week high remains $52.82, putting it -1.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.17. The company has a valuation of $26.89B, with an average of 6.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

After registering a 1.64% upside in the last session, EBay Inc. (EBAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.35, jumping 1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.10%, and 16.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.03%. Short interest in EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw shorts transact 23.79 million shares and set a 3.26 days time to cover.

EBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EBay Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EBay Inc. (EBAY) shares are 19.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.02% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.10% this quarter before jumping 10.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $2.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.56 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.51 billion and $2.51 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.80% before jumping 2.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.28% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 10.06% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.68% annually.

EBAY Dividends

EBay Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EBay Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.02, with the share yield ticking at 1.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

EBay Inc. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.49% of the shares at 92.75% float percentage. In total, 92.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 60.85 million shares (or 11.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.72 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 49.69 million shares, or about 9.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.22 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EBay Inc. (EBAY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16.63 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $743.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.73 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 568.99 million.