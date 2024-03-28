Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s traded shares stood at 7.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.92, to imply an increase of 14.29% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The SLDP share’s 52-week high remains $3.20, putting it -66.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $347.69M, with an average of 3.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

After registering a 14.29% upside in the last session, Solid Power Inc (SLDP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9400, jumping 14.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.32%, and 10.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.41%. Short interest in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) saw shorts transact 14.19 million shares and set a 3.81 days time to cover.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Solid Power Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Solid Power Inc (SLDP) shares are 2.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.51% against 14.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.20% this quarter before falling -28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.79 million and $4.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.40% before jumping 3.30% in the following quarter.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Solid Power Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Solid Power Inc insiders hold 19.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.36% of the shares at 34.08% float percentage. In total, 27.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.13 million shares (or 6.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 5.95 million shares, or about 3.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $15.11 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solid Power Inc (SLDP) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 4.07 million shares. This is just over 2.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.55 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 7.52 million.