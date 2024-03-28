Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ: SOBR) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Up 10.91% Year-To-Date

Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply an increase of 16.63% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SOBR share’s 52-week high remains $2.53, putting it -406.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $9.27M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 86.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

After registering a 16.63% upside in the last session, Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5400, jumping 16.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.05%, and -21.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.91%. Short interest in Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) saw shorts transact 67290.0 shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5,300.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $810k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $850k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23k and $48k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3,421.70% before jumping 1,670.80% in the following quarter.

SOBR Dividends

Sobr Safe Inc has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sobr Safe Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Sobr Safe Inc insiders hold 23.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.35% of the shares at 49.87% float percentage. In total, 38.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.42 million shares (or 1.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 99748.0 shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 1.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.