Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares stood at 4.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $162.45, to imply an increase of 1.51% or $2.41 in intraday trading. The SNOW share’s 52-week high remains $237.72, putting it -46.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $134.17. The company has a valuation of $53.49B, with an average of 6.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

After registering a 1.51% upside in the latest session, Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 165.89, jumping 1.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.56%, and -29.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.37%. Short interest in Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) saw shorts transact 8.69 million shares and set a 0.86 days time to cover.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snowflake Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) shares are 10.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.27% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before falling -4.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $786.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $825.88 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -31.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -4.05% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.05% annually.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc has its next earnings report out between May 22 and May 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snowflake Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Snowflake Inc insiders hold 6.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.59% of the shares at 69.16% float percentage. In total, 64.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 20.99 million shares (or 6.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.42 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.63 million shares, or about 4.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.55 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snowflake Inc (SNOW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.32 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.52 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.72 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 769.71 million.