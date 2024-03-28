Should You Expect Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) To Recover From Its 76.19% Gain From Highs?

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.05, to imply an increase of 34.62% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The NXL share’s 52-week high remains $0.95, putting it 9.52% up since that peak but still an impressive 76.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $7.81M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 331.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) trade information

After registering a 34.62% upside in the latest session, Nexalin Technology Inc (NXL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2500, jumping 34.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 135.43%, and 236.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 159.39%. Short interest in Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

NXL Dividends

Nexalin Technology Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nexalin Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL)’s Major holders

Nexalin Technology Inc insiders hold 23.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.66% of the shares at 0.86% float percentage. In total, 0.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 38866.0 shares (or 0.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40028.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 9071.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $9342.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 38866.0 shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40028.0