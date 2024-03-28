Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) After -82.31% Decline From High?

Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.47, to imply an increase of 5.76% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The LEV share’s 52-week high remains $2.68, putting it -82.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $332.50M, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 491.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) trade information

After registering a 5.76% upside in the last session, Lion Electric Co (LEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5100, jumping 5.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.21%, and -16.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.95%. Short interest in Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) saw shorts transact 5.68 million shares and set a 13.81 days time to cover.

Lion Electric Co (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lion Electric Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lion Electric Co (LEV) shares are -20.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.65% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -28.60% this quarter before falling -60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $70.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $83.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $52.37 million and $66.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.00% before jumping 25.50% in the following quarter.

LEV Dividends

Lion Electric Co has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lion Electric Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Lion Electric Co insiders hold 48.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.76% of the shares at 13.02% float percentage. In total, 6.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Power Corp of Canada. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 77.14 million shares (or 34.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $142.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 5.19 million shares, or about 2.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.59 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lion Electric Co (LEV) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 4.78 million shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 2.26 million.