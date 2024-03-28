Should iSun Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN) Rally After -303.7% Drop From High?

iSun Inc (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.27, to imply an increase of 11.53% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ISUN share’s 52-week high remains $1.09, putting it -303.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $12.55M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 512.85K shares over the past 3 months.

iSun Inc (NASDAQ:ISUN) trade information

After registering a 11.53% upside in the latest session, iSun Inc (ISUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2700, jumping 11.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.87%, and 47.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.36%. Short interest in iSun Inc (NASDAQ:ISUN) saw shorts transact 0.88 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.

iSun Inc (ISUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iSun Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. iSun Inc (ISUN) shares are 21.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.71% against 8.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 78.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $28.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.86 million and $19.78 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.40% before dropping -0.40% in the following quarter.

ISUN Dividends

iSun Inc has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iSun Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iSun Inc (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s Major holders

iSun Inc insiders hold 8.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.80% of the shares at 12.95% float percentage. In total, 11.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 7.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC with 0.55 million shares, or about 1.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iSun Inc (ISUN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38187.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 97573.0, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 26344.0.