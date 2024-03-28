Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB) Up 5.50% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB)’s traded shares stood at 6.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $54.90, to imply an increase of 1.54% or $0.83 in intraday trading. The SLB share’s 52-week high remains $62.12, putting it -13.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.73. The company has a valuation of $78.66B, with an average of 8.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) trade information

After registering a 1.54% upside in the last session, Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.08, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.92%, and 13.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.50%. Short interest in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) saw shorts transact 21.21 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Schlumberger Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) shares are -7.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.79% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.00% this quarter before jumping 18.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $8.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.1 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.74 billion and $8.1 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.40% before jumping 12.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.74% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 18.71% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.70% annually.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Ltd. has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Schlumberger Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.02, with the share yield ticking at 1.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Schlumberger Ltd. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.60% of the shares at 83.77% float percentage. In total, 83.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 129.12 million shares (or 9.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.34 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 106.82 million shares, or about 7.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.25 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 44.45 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.18 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 34.6 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 2.04 billion.