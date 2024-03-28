Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Has Fallen -261.43% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.73, to imply an increase of 9.56% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The SGMT share’s 52-week high remains $20.71, putting it -261.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.13. The company has a valuation of $131.22M, with an average of 1.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

After registering a 9.56% upside in the last session, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.06, jumping 9.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.66%, and -22.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.72%. Short interest in Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) saw shorts transact 1.62 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sagimet Biosciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) shares are -37.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.17% against 12.60%.

SGMT Dividends

Sagimet Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sagimet Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s Major holders

Sagimet Biosciences Inc insiders hold 13.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.23% of the shares at 54.56% float percentage. In total, 47.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 2.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund with 0.28 million shares, or about 1.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jul 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.44 million.