RH (NYSE: RH): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 18.59% YTD Gain?

RH (NYSE:RH)’s traded shares stood at 2.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $345.67, to imply an increase of 16.39% or $48.68 in intraday trading. The RH share’s 52-week high remains $406.38, putting it -17.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $207.26. The company has a valuation of $6.30B, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 540.95K shares over the past 3 months.

RH (NYSE:RH) trade information

After registering a 16.39% upside in the latest session, RH (RH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 353.32, jumping 16.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.02%, and 30.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.59%. Short interest in RH (NYSE:RH) saw shorts transact 1.82 million shares and set a 4.13 days time to cover.

RH (RH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RH share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RH (RH) shares are 34.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.76% against 6.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.60% this quarter before jumping 10.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $759.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $861.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.93% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 35.86% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.25% annually.

RH Dividends

RH has its next earnings report out between May 23 and May 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RH has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RH (NYSE:RH)’s Major holders

RH insiders hold 18.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.55% of the shares at 112.82% float percentage. In total, 91.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.88 million shares (or 10.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $659.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.4 million shares, or about 7.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $491.66 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RH (RH) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $287.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 164.49 million.