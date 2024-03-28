Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Up 13.35% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -2.50% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)’s traded shares stood at 5.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.80, to imply an increase of 0.97% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The PINC share’s 52-week high remains $33.58, putting it -54.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.89. The company has a valuation of $2.61B, with an average of 3.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) trade information

After registering a 0.97% upside in the last session, Premier Inc (PINC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.11, jumping 0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.49%, and 0.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.50%. Short interest in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) saw shorts transact 5.42 million shares and set a 3.25 days time to cover.

Premier Inc (PINC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Premier Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Premier Inc (PINC) shares are 0.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.00% against 12.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.20% this quarter before falling -23.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $318.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $324.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $322.23 million and $340.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.10% before dropping -4.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.99% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -13.98% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.80% annually.

PINC Dividends

Premier Inc has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Premier Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.84, with the share yield ticking at 3.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)’s Major holders

Premier Inc insiders hold 0.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.62% of the shares at 77.29% float percentage. In total, 76.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.42 million shares (or 10.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $343.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.89 million shares, or about 4.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $163.06 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Premier Inc (PINC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.04 million shares. This is just over 6.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $172.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.71 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 102.7 million.