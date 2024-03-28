PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -2.76% Year-To-Date

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.97, to imply an increase of 5.70% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The PLBY share’s 52-week high remains $2.10, putting it -116.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $70.64M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 680.43K shares over the past 3 months.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

After registering a 5.70% upside in the last session, PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500, jumping 5.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.67%, and -4.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.76%. Short interest in PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw shorts transact 4.53 million shares and set a 10.45 days time to cover.

PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PLBY Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) shares are 14.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,146.15% against -5.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.40% this quarter before jumping 87.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -42.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $32.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $68.52 million and $56.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -52.30% before dropping -38.20% in the following quarter.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PLBY Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

PLBY Group Inc insiders hold 5.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.52% of the shares at 34.33% float percentage. In total, 32.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rizvi Traverse Management, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.31 million shares (or 19.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 2.58 million shares, or about 3.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.97 million shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.62 million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about 1.05 million.