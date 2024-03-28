Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Gain Of 14.61% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -30.70% – What Should You Do Now?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares stood at 9.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply an increase of 16.49% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The WOOF share’s 52-week high remains $10.76, putting it -391.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $587.99M, with an average of 5.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

After registering a 16.49% upside in the last session, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2300, jumping 16.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.61%, and -15.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.70%. Short interest in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) saw shorts transact 23.65 million shares and set a 7.65 days time to cover.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) shares are -41.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.33% against 3.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before falling -133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.52 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.52 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -164.25% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.80% annually.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc has its next earnings report out between May 22 and May 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc insiders hold 1.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 129.64% of the shares at 131.33% float percentage. In total, 129.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cvc Capital Partners VI Ltd . As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 145.92 million shares (or 63.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $319.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 59.77 million shares, or about 25.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $130.89 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.51 million shares. This is just over 1.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.05 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 4.49 million.