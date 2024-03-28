Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) Spiked 6.94% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.96, to imply an increase of 2.61% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The PAAS share’s 52-week high remains $19.84, putting it -32.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.16. The company has a valuation of $5.46B, with an average of 3.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) trade information

After registering a 2.61% upside in the latest session, Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.96, jumping 2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.94%, and 22.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.38%. Short interest in Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) saw shorts transact 15.42 million shares and set a 4.23 days time to cover.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pan American Silver Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) shares are 5.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 166.67% against 18.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -150.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $567.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $611.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $339.99 million and $639.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 66.90% before dropping -4.40% in the following quarter.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp has its next earnings report out on May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pan American Silver Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS)’s Major holders

Pan American Silver Corp insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.04% of the shares at 62.08% float percentage. In total, 62.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 45.83 million shares (or 12.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $688.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.61 million shares, or about 3.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $204.41 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 19.27 million shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $289.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.1 million, or 5.24% of the shares, all valued at about 286.72 million.