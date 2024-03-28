Now Is The Time To Build A Position In XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.97, to imply an increase of 1.88% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The XP share’s 52-week high remains $27.71, putting it -6.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.72. The company has a valuation of $14.23B, with an average of 4.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

After registering a 1.88% upside in the latest session, XP Inc (XP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.98, jumping 1.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.48%, and 9.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.38%. Short interest in XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) saw shorts transact 21.08 million shares and set a 3.28 days time to cover.

XP Inc (XP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XP Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. XP Inc (XP) shares are 17.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.15% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.40% this quarter before jumping 5.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $817.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $843.82 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 17.04% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.70% annually.

XP Dividends

XP Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XP Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.31, with the share yield ticking at 5.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

XP Inc insiders hold 7.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.33% of the shares at 75.28% float percentage. In total, 69.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 30.23 million shares (or 6.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $785.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is General Atlantic, L.P. with 29.62 million shares, or about 6.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $769.62 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XP Inc (XP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 17.78 million shares. This is just over 4.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $461.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.48 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 324.3 million.