Now Is The Time To Build A Position In United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC)

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC)’s traded shares stood at 7.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.98, to imply an increase of 0.38% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The UMC share’s 52-week high remains $8.97, putting it -12.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.71. The company has a valuation of $20.00B, with an average of 7.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) trade information

After registering a 0.38% upside in the last session, United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.47, jumping 0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.00%, and 5.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.67%. Short interest in United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) saw shorts transact 57.41 million shares and set a 8.51 days time to cover.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Micro Electronics ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) shares are 15.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.25% against 1.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -38.10% this quarter before falling -35.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.73 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.74 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 52.18% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -16.49% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.70% annually.

UMC Dividends

United Micro Electronics ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Micro Electronics ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.58, with the share yield ticking at 7.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

United Micro Electronics ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.30% of the shares at 5.30% float percentage. In total, 5.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.47 million shares (or 0.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $161.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 15.55 million shares, or about 0.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $122.66 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 9.29 million shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.68 million, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 55.06 million.