Now Is The Time To Build A Position In TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX)

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX)’s traded shares stood at 2.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $113.64, to imply a decrease of -2.03% or -$2.36 in intraday trading. The SNX share’s 52-week high remains $116.05, putting it -2.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $86.30. The company has a valuation of $10.13B, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 715.10K shares over the past 3 months.

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) trade information

After registering a -2.03% downside in the latest session, TD Synnex Corp (SNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 116.05, dropping -2.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.22%, and 10.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.60%. Short interest in TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) saw shorts transact 1.77 million shares and set a 3.35 days time to cover.

TD Synnex Corp (SNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TD Synnex Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TD Synnex Corp (SNX) shares are 14.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.37% against 1.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.50% this quarter before jumping 5.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $14.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.51 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.35% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 6.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.30% annually.

SNX Dividends

TD Synnex Corp has its next earnings report out between June 25 and July 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TD Synnex Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 1.45, with the share yield ticking at 1.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX)’s Major holders

TD Synnex Corp insiders hold 11.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.08% of the shares at 86.65% float percentage. In total, 77.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 28.4 million shares (or 31.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.22 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.61 million shares, or about 7.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $748.49 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TD Synnex Corp (SNX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $271.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about 197.75 million.