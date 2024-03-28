Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.80, to imply a decrease of -0.13% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SMFG share’s 52-week high remains $12.45, putting it -5.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.79. The company has a valuation of $78.07B, with an average of 1.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

After registering a -0.13% downside in the latest session, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.94, dropping -0.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.73%, and 6.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.85%. Short interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG) saw shorts transact 3.32 million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) shares are 16.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 160.00% this quarter before falling -18.50% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 9.99% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.30% annually.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.35, with the share yield ticking at 3.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.46% of the shares at 1.46% float percentage. In total, 1.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 13.38 million shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 11.03 million shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $130.08 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers holds roughly 2.48 million shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.88 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 10.39 million.