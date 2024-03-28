Now Is The Time To Build A Position In OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s traded shares stood at 8.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.30, to imply a decrease of -14.37% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The OGI share’s 52-week high remains $2.92, putting it -26.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $215.96M, with an average of 2.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

After registering a -14.37% downside in the last session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.91, dropping -14.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.17%, and 6.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.19%. Short interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw shorts transact 4.17 million shares and set a 3.45 days time to cover.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -280.00% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $119.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $119.71 million.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 09 and April 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. insiders hold 34.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.20% of the shares at 17.17% float percentage. In total, 11.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.84 million shares (or 2.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 0.8 million shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.24 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 2.02 million shares. This is just over 2.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.12 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 1.47 million.