Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 6.87% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The LCTX share’s 52-week high remains $1.57, putting it -12.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.84. The company has a valuation of $263.94M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 850.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

After registering a 6.87% upside in the last session, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4700, jumping 6.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.75%, and 28.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.44%. Short interest in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) saw shorts transact 9.62 million shares and set a 11.45 days time to cover.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) shares are 20.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -41.67% against 12.60%.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 4.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.96% of the shares at 45.86% float percentage. In total, 43.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.94 million shares (or 19.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.01 million shares, or about 5.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.52 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.54 million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about 3.35 million.