Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.02, to imply an increase of 2.89% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The NTLA share’s 52-week high remains $47.48, putting it -75.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.67. The company has a valuation of $2.60B, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

After registering a 2.89% upside in the last session, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.54, jumping 2.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.74%, and -12.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.38%. Short interest in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw shorts transact 12.62 million shares and set a 6.28 days time to cover.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intellia Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) shares are -16.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.95% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.90% this quarter before jumping 7.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $11.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.29 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -2.56% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

NTLA Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

Intellia Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.34% of the shares at 88.52% float percentage. In total, 87.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 9.95 million shares (or 11.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $314.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 8.19 million shares, or about 9.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $333.79 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 6.78 million shares. This is just over 7.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $214.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.62 million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about 107.02 million.