Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.80, to imply an increase of 3.02% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The EQX share’s 52-week high remains $5.84, putting it -0.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.95. The company has a valuation of $1.88B, with an average of 2.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) trade information

After registering a 3.02% upside in the latest session, Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.71, jumping 3.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.81%, and 46.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.61%. Short interest in Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) saw shorts transact 14.28 million shares and set a 5.24 days time to cover.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equinox Gold Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) shares are 42.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.43% against 2.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $284 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $301 million.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equinox Gold Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Equinox Gold Corp insiders hold 8.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.06% of the shares at 62.14% float percentage. In total, 57.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 31.94 million shares (or 9.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $185.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 9.58 million shares, or about 2.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $55.73 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 16.55 million shares. This is just over 5.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $96.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.99 million, or 3.70% of the shares, all valued at about 69.77 million.