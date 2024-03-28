Now Is The Time To Build A Position In CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO)

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.31, to imply an increase of 41.71% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The CERO share’s 52-week high remains $12.80, putting it -454.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $14.44M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 686.12K shares over the past 3 months.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) trade information

After registering a 41.71% upside in the latest session, CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4000, jumping 41.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.45%, and -20.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.00%. Short interest in CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) saw shorts transact 4940.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

CERO Dividends

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO)’s Major holders

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.60% of the shares at 6.57% float percentage. In total, 5.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Meteora Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 3.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. with 0.15 million shares, or about 2.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.35 million.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 10588.0 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24033.0