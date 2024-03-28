Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares stood at 3.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $90.31, to imply a decrease of -0.55% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The CVNA share’s 52-week high remains $94.04, putting it -4.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.70. The company has a valuation of $10.50B, with an average of 4.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

After registering a -0.55% downside in the last session, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 94.04, dropping -0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.50%, and 12.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.59%. Short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw shorts transact 33.5 million shares and set a 3.65 days time to cover.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carvana Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are 128.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -553.33% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 49.00% this quarter before falling -32.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $2.65 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.88 billion.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carvana Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders hold 10.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.29% of the shares at 118.77% float percentage. In total, 106.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.97 million shares (or 12.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $336.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with 10.0 million shares, or about 9.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $259.2 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 3.28 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.01 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 77.98 million.