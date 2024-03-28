Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply an increase of 9.37% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ARBK share’s 52-week high remains $4.45, putting it -154.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $101.01M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

After registering a 9.37% upside in the latest session, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700, jumping 9.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.36%, and -29.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.21%. Short interest in Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Argo Blockchain Plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) shares are 75.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 88.95% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -102.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $17.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.98 million.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Argo Blockchain Plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.41% of the shares at 3.42% float percentage. In total, 3.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vident Advisory, LLC . As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 1.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

We also have Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Tidal Trust II-Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds roughly 0.85 million shares. This is just over 1.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10853.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 19752.0.