Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s traded shares stood at 11.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.43, to imply an increase of 10.20% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The ALTM share’s 52-week high remains $7.27, putting it -64.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.02. The company has a valuation of $4.76B, with an average of 15.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

After registering a 10.20% upside in the last session, Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.83, jumping 10.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.74%, and -8.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.95%. Short interest in Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) saw shorts transact 57.15 million shares and set a 5.24 days time to cover.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcadium Lithium PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $272.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $296.78 million.

ALTM Dividends

Arcadium Lithium PLC has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcadium Lithium PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders

Arcadium Lithium PLC insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.45% of the shares at 18.47% float percentage. In total, 18.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 5.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System with 0.17 million shares, or about 4.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.73 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 96236.0 shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 77353.0, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 4.9 million.